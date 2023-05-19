Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €21.91 ($23.81) and last traded at €21.86 ($23.76). Approximately 9,035,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.79 ($23.68).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

