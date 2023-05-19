DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $96.66 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $96.66 million and $889,514.12 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00009875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,473,286.10471265 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.65015132 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,302,168.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

