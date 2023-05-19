Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.61. 6,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,499. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $154.24 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.66.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 24.02%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.00 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

