Dignity (LON:DTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $578.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 578 ($7.24), with a volume of 16663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($6.90).

Dignity Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 543.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 492.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

