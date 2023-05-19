Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Down 3.9%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $280.21 and last traded at $281.42. 49,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 146,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.18 and its 200 day moving average is $336.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,508,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

