Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,398. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

