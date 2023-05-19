Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells $169,585.37 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diodes stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. 282,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

