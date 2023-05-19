Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells $169,585.37 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Diodes Stock Up 1.6 %
Diodes stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. 282,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.