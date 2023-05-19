Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.17. 17,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Hydrogen ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 4,637.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 143,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 712.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 91,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

