Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

