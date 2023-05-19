Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,144. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $755,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,661 shares of company stock worth $7,806,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

