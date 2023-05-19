Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Bank of America

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on D. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.55.

D stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

