Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DORM. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.30. 88,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

