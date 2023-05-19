Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 1,234,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,591. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.