Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.86

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 2491173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 205,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after buying an additional 191,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 884,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 85,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

