Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DNB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 205,961 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after purchasing an additional 191,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 884,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127,123 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

