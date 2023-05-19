DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. 889,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

