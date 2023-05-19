DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $34.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,563,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after buying an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DXC Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 402,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

