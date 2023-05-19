Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.