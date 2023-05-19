Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.
Shares of DT opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.78.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
