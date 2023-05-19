Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.38.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $166.76. 252,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.