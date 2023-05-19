Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.
Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of EXP stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $166.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
