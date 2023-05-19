Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $166.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $259,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

