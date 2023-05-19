Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $166.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 34.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Materials Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

