Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.
Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $166.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 34.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
