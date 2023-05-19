Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of KODK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. 659,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,918. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 3.72.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 48.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.