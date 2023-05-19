Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
Shares of KODK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. 659,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,918. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 3.72.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 5.20%.
Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak
Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 48.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Kodak (KODK)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.