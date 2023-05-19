easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $565.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESYJY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut easyJet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.27) to GBX 610 ($7.64) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.70) to GBX 545 ($6.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised easyJet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

ESYJY stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

