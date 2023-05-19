eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $245,685.00 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
eBay Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
