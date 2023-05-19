eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $245,685.00 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

