Edison International to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Edison International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Edison International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Edison International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.