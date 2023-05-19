Edward H. Dalelio Purchases 3,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 552,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 116,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.