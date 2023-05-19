Eguana Technologies Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eguana Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year.
EGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
