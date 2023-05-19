Eguana Technologies Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eguana Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

EGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Shares of CVE:EGT opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.46.

(Get Rating)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.