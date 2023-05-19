El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 482,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.34. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $114.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at El Pollo Loco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 487.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,836 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

