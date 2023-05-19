Elequin Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 602 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.57 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

