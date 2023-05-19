Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,236,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $378.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.47 and its 200-day moving average is $336.42. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

