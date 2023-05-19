EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EMKR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of EMCORE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.
EMCORE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.98. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.
