EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMKR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of EMCORE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Performance

EMCORE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.98. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EMCORE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.