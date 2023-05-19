Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 369,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 478,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,924,000 after purchasing an additional 321,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.47. 1,110,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

