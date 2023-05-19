Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading Up 5.1%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 71,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 183,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $558.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $24,397,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 197,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.