Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EHC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.45. 314,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

