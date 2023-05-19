Energi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,891.51 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $110,891.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,675,252 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

