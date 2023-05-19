Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

