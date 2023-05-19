Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 93,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.