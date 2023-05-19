Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 237,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 65,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Environmental Waste International

(Get Rating)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.