Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Legacy Housing Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Legacy Housing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Legacy Housing

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,543,586 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,389.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $38,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,797,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,543,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,389.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,925 shares of company stock worth $5,192,498. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Recommended Stories

