Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $96.55 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $96.55 million and $227,265.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00005177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,431,253 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

