Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,036.73

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,036.73 ($12.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,092 ($13.68). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.40), with a volume of 24,033 shares.

ERGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.16) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.04) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £542.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,713.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,034.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,181.79.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

