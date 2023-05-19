ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $47.19 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

