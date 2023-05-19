Ethernity Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,329.82 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00006995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and $10,329.82 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars.

