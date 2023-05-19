Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.53.
Euronav Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 588,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.22. Euronav has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
