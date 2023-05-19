Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURNGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Euronav Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 588,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.22. Euronav has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.