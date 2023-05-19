Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Euronav Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 588,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.22. Euronav has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

