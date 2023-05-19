Evercore ISI Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $55.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

DELL stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 2,778,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

