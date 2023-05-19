Everipedia (IQ) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $67.82 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

