Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $73.38. 693,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,501. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 268,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,047,000 after buying an additional 204,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 202,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

