Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.53

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.53 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 66.98 ($0.84). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.79), with a volume of 77,750 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,575.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.97.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.