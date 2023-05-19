Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.07

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.07 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 343510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Exact Sciences last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $178,714.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $636,625.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,790,542.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $178,714.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,986. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,970,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

