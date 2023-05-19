Exchange Income Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

EIF opened at C$54.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$40.65 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4371795 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.67.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

